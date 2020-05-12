Wilma Ruth Elliott

Wilma Ruth (Aiken) Elliott was Born May 7, 1916, to Paul and Ethel Aiken. She passed away on May 5, 2020, two days prior to her 104th birthday. Wilma graduated from Jackson High School in June 1934 and married Homer Raymond Meeks in 1935. They were married 21 years and had one son, Howard Meeks of Tecumseh.

Wilma worked for Sparks-Withington Co. as a young woman. She also worked for Ford Motor Company on the assembly line and in production checking/repair at the Brooklyn, Manchester, Rawsonville, and Saline plants for over 30 years starting in February 1945 in support of the war effort. In 1963 Wilma married George Hamilton Elliott. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage until his death in 2015.

Wilma loved bowling, dancing, and playing cards. She volunteered over 7,000 hours at Herrick Hospital, delivered meals on wheels, and was an active member of The First Presbyterian Church of Tecumseh. She was an inspirational role model, a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many, and will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, parents and siblings, Harry, Floyd, and Dorothy Aiken, Phylis Hatt, and Florence Matteson. She is survived by one sister, Margie Watts; a son, Howard (Flora) Meeks; grandchildren, Homer (Darla) Meeks, Pam (Keith) Britt; and great-grandchildren Jared (Ally) Meeks, Ashley Britt, Carly (Aaron) Walters, and Jacob (Rachel) Britt.

Private funeral services will be held at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh with Dr. Rev. Cathi King officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.