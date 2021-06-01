Cynthia (Cindi) L. Myers passed away on Sunday, May 23, at the age of 59 years. She was born in Lambertville, Mich., on September 16, 1961, to parents Robert and Judy Cousino. Cindi went to Columbia Central schools, graduating in 1980 where she was very active in gymnastics.

On June 20, 1987, Cindi married Dean Myers. They lived in the Brooklyn area where they raised their family. Cindi worked for many years at Tanfastic Tanner in Brooklyn and most recently at the Allegiance Hospital – Jackson in the housekeeping department.

Cindi adored and loved her grandson Cole tremendously while also enjoying time with family, kayaking, and wine tasting.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years Dean M. Myers; daughter, Brooke (Ivan) Eberly and son, Cole, of Michigan Center, Mich.; son, Cody Myers, of Mills River, North Carolina; parents, Robert and Judy Cousino, of Lebanon, Ohio; siblings, Daniel (Deanna) Cousino, of Stone Ridge, Va.; Diane (Mark) Scheick, of Brooklyn, Mich.; Lori (Steve) Kellum, of Lebanon, Ohio; David (Phil Fischer) Cousino, of Piermont, New York.

A memorial service will be held on June 12 at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church 160 N Main St., Brooklyn, Mich. COVID guidelines will be followed.

Our family is deeply grateful to the staff at Hospice of Lenawee for the compassionate care provided in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Hospice of Lenawee 1903 Wolf Creek Hwy., Adrian, MI 49221.