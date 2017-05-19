Michael Boey, 74, of Napoleon Township and Largo, Fla., passed away Friday, May 19, 2017 at St. Joseph Mercy Health – Chelsea surrounded by his beloved family. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert S. and R. Elizabeth (Day) Boey; in-laws, George and Ruth Thomas and brother-in-law, Don Toms.

Mike is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betsy A.; two daughters, Molly (Terry) Sullivan and Libby (Michael) Myers, all of Napoleon Township; six grandchildren, Brok VanZandt, Haley (Travis) Reeter, Heath and Hunter Sullivan, Lyza and Lane Myers; great-grandson, Kipton Reeter; sisters-in-law, Pat Toms and Kathy (Dennis) Seppi; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mike and Bet were the longtime owners of B & B Hardware and Gas in Napoleon. He cherished his daily “guy time” dealing out pranks with his morning coffee gang at the gas station and all the stories that were shared. They enjoyed supporting their daughter’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. Mike enjoyed time at Little Wolf Lake, especially on his jet ski with anyone who would ride. Both Mike and Bet loved traveling by motorhome or their many cruise ship destinations and living between Michigan and Florida.

Services for Mike will be held at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 361 E. Grove, Michigan Center, Mich., Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Napoleon. Visitation was held at under Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center on Monday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. www.arthur-day.com.