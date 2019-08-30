John E. Hamilton, of Brooklyn, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Hospice in Detroit. He was 67 years old.

John farmed for many years on the family farm east of Wamplers Lake. He graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1970. He loved farming and hunting. He could fix any type of machinery.

He is survived by five daughters, Theresa Wilson, Karen Friend, Beth Kroll, Connie Truex and Vicki Hamilton; seven grandchildren, Joe, Abby, Carter, Alyna, Megan, Ashley and Haley. He is also survived by one brother, Robert Hamilton of Clarklake, Mich., and three nieces, Kimberly, Nichole and Rebecca.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alberta and Robert Hamilton, and sister-in-law, Margaret Hamilton.

John has been cremated. Contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association in John’s name would be appreciated.