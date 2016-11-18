John Carl Hansen, age 71, of Manchester, Mich., passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, under the loving care of his family and Great Lakes Hospice. He was born April 12, 1945, in Detroit to Jens (Walter) and Jeannette (Skepper) Hansen. John received a master’s degree from the University of Michigan and worked for General Motors Corporation for 35 years as a layout Inspector, retiring in 2005. He was a hard worker, loyal friend, lifetime learner and most of all, loved his family.

John is survived by his two sons, Luke and Rigel Hansen; two sisters, Janet Glair and Judy Greene; many nieces and nephews; as well as a cherished group of friends who are like a second family. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Holdridge.

Honoring John’s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will not be any visitation or services held. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.andersonfuneralservices.com . Services provided by Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian.

