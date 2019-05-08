John C. Head Jr., 88, of Cement City, passed away on April 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat and four brothers.

He is survived by his children, Dianne (Jack) Stanley, John (Lori) Head III, and Beth (David) Waters; and grandchildren, Rachel (Jason) Linnabary and Zach Alger.

Visitation was held at Affordable Memorial Services by Wetherby on Thursday, April 25, 2019, with a Masonic Service following visitation. Funeral services were held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Masonic Lodge Cement City # 435 (190 Southern Shores Drive, Brooklyn, MI 49230). Affordable Memorial Services by Wetherby (402 West Michigan Avenue, Jackson).