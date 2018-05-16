Her legacy . . . Charlene Frances Goebel, 79, passed away May 13, 2018. She was born on January 13, 1939in Jackson toCharlesandDonna (Aldrich) Daugherty. Charlene married the love of her life, Darrel Goebel, on February 22, 1958. Charlene worked for the State of Michigan for many years and retired from the Michigan Department of Corrections. She was an antique dealer for many years and served on the board of the Friends of Walker Tavern. Her wealth of historical knowledge of the Irish Hills area was appreciated by many. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Charlene will be missed by her sons, Charles (Mary) Goebel and James (Robert) Goebel; two grandchildren, Casie and Caitlynn Goebel; three great-grandchildren, Derek, Alexis, and Colton. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Darrel in 1989.

Her farewell . . . Charlene’sfamily and friends will gather together Thursday, May 17, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn. Her community farewell will be held on Friday, May 18, 2018, at 11 a.m. with friends and family gathering from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Friends of Walker Tavern. Please leave a message of comfort for Charlene’s family at 877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.