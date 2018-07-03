DeLora G. “Ann” Wheaton, 81, of Lake LeAnn, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, passing at her home under the loving care of her family and the staff of Great Lakes Caring Hospice.

Ann is survived by her beloved family; daughters, Louanna “Nell” (JD) Manson of Jackson, Diana (Kurt) Teter of Nebraska, Lorey Hon of Ypsilanti, Tina Lovell of Utah and Terry (James) Saterlee of Lake LeAnn; Wheaton step-children, Vickie, Bobbie, David, Julie, Joyce and Lori; many dearly loved grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Sonny Burton of Arkansas and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Clair Wheaton Jr. in 2017; sons, Robert and Ricky Anderson; parents, Leroy and Inez Burton and sister, Doris Lalla.

Ann was a retiree of General Motors and was an active member of the Teamsters Union. Her greatest love and joy in life was time with her family; she also enjoyed working in her yard and with flowers.

Cremation has taken place and a graveside committal service was held at Woodstock Cemetery (corner of Devils Lake Highway and Heath Road) with Reverend Steve Burkhart officiating. For those who wish, contributions in Ann’s memory to the American Heart Association or Great Lakes Caring Hospice would be appreciated. Services were under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center. www.arthur-day.com