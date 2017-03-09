Lelah Marie Linenfelser

Her legacy . . . Lelah Marie “Lee” Linenfelser, age 90, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away March 9, 2017 at Ganton’s Legacy Assisted Living. She was born in Bancroft, Mich., Aug. 19, 1926, the daughter of Howard L. and Helen (Pritch) Richart. Lee met her husband Carl Linenfelser after he returned from World War II. They met at the Grande Ballroom in Detroit where they danced the night away. Lee married Carl Nov. 6, 1948, in Detroit. In 1951 they moved to Brooklyn. They borrowed $300 and started Brooklyn Products which is still a viable business and run by Lee’s son and granddaughter today. After 30 years of marriage Carl preceded her in death in 1979. Lee loved dancing, Broadway musicals, dogs and her beach house in Florida and will be remembered as a devoted, loving and kind mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Her family . . . Lee is survived by her children, Bob Linenfelser, Tina (Bob) Ashworth, Carol (Craig) Ashworth and Sue (Ken) Chason; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren with one on the way; and one great-great-grandchild.

Her farewell . . . A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. In honor of Lee, memorial donations may be shared with the Alzheimer’s Association. Please sign Lee’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Linenfelser family by calling 877-231-7900.