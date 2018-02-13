Barbara K. Stuermer, of Jackson, passed away on February 9, 2018 at the age of 79. Barb was born on February 2, 1939 in East Prussia, now Germany. She immigrated to the United States when she was 35 years old. After seven years in Detroit, she moved to Brooklyn, Mich. where she lived before she moved to Jackson, Mich. in 2013. Barb was an elementary teacher in Germany but preferred to be a stay-at-home mom in America where she conducted a day-care center for preschool kids.

She is survived by her daughter, Tanja. Barb had many interests and talents, but enjoyed traveling and building dollhouses the most. A memorial will be held on Monday, February 19, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Christian Church, 2395 W. High St., in Jackson, where she felt very much at home.

The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.