A celebration of life service for Jeremy Lee Carpenter, 43, of Clarksville, Tenn., formerly of Cement City, Mich., will be held at Cement City Baptist Church in Cement City, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Drew Woods and Pastor Brian Hendrick officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Brooklyn, Mich. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Mich., and again at the church Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Jeremy passed away from natural causes on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born on June 15, 1976, in Hudson, Mich., to Kevin and Joann Carpenter. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was employed by Austin Peay State University in the maintenance department.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth Price and Lorene Aiken; paternal grandparents, Richard and Marion Carpenter; and father-in-law, James Green. In addition to his parents, Jeremy is survived by his wife, Tabitha Green Carpenter; daughter, Ashley Carpenter; sister, Bambi (Mike) Cooper; and in-laws, Sam and Angela Brown. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.