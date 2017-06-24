Jennings “Doc” Mark Rutan born April 13, 1918, passed at Arbor Woods Assisted Living June 24, 2017 at the age of 99. He married Anna Victoria Verro in Auburn, Ind., Oct. 27, 1936 they have celebrated 78½ years together, and she survives. Jennings was valedictorian of the Addison High School class of 1938. He worked the family farm in Somerset Center prior to taking a job at the bomber plant in Ypsilanti, Mich. He went on to serve a three year Army commitment in Germany during World War II. For a short time he worked for the railroad. In 1946 “Doc” was hired by the Servall Dairy/All Star Dairy of Jackson as a delivery milkman until his retirement in 1983. Jennings and Anna took several vacations through the years to Florida with family, upon his retirement in 1983 they also spent winters there for almost 20 years.

Their four children include Janet (deceased), (Roy) Fouty, Roger (Lucretia) Rutan, Rodney (Terry) Rutan, and Karen (Shari) Rutan; grandchildren are Mark (Lori) Fouty, Douglas Fouty, Rhonda (Pete) Benfant, and Rod (Kristin) Rutan; great-grandchildren, Christopher (Carlotta) Fouty and Matthew Fouty, Cody and Austin Benfant, Conner and Kedzie Rutan; great-great-grandson, Decklyn Fouty.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at the Chas. Burden and Son Funeral Home, 1806 E. Michigan Ave., Jackson, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service military honors was observed at the end of the service. Jennings was laid to rest at the Somerset Center Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Somerset United Methodist Church (12095 Chicago Road, Jerome) or American Legion Rose City Post 29 (3200 Lansing Ave., Jackson).