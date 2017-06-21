Marjorie Helen Haas, age 84 of Somerset, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2017, at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson. She was born on July 15, 1932, in St. Paul, Minn., the daughter of Fred and Dora Anke. Marjorie graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1950. She met the love of her life, Donald Haas at the Hillsdale Roller Skating Rink and were married in 1956. Together they owned and operated the Artesian Wells Garage for over 40 years. Marge enjoyed working with her husband in the business. She did all the accounting, and even ran the tow trucks sometimes. Marge was formerly employed at Federal Land Bank in Hillsdale. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life. She loved Bingo, penny slots at the casino’s, camping, traveling, garage sales and baking. She enjoyed assisting her daughter in baking cookies, and she enjoyed Tiger Baseball. She almost never missed watching a game.

Surviving Marge is her husband, Donald E. Haas of Somerset, children, Donita (Fred) Johnson of Somerset, Steve (Julie) Haas of North Adams; grandchildren, Jacob (Misty) Conrad of Jackson, Jessica (Dave) Dodds of Jackson, Levi (Lisa) Haas of Jerome, Lydia (Justin) Beach of North Adams, Jonah (Mary) Haas of North Adams, Eli Haas of North Adams, Naomi Haas of North Adams; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (Mike) Morris of Chandler, Ariz.; brother, Bob (Mary Sue) Anke of Queen Creek, Ariz.; one aunt, Ella Partridge of Tulsa, Okla.; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Dora Anke; three sisters, Carol Anke, Mable Freese, Jean Anke; five brothers, John Anke, Walt Anke, Fred Anke, Ted Anke, Paul Anke; one great-granddaughter, Luna Haas.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Matthew A. SeGraves officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2017. Cremation will follow the funeral service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson.

