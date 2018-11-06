Jason Gerard Closson, 88, of Spring Arbor, formerly of Napoleon, died at his home on October 31, 2018, under the loving care of his family.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ann “Maizie” (Shimkus) Closson; daughters, Cathy (Truman) Closson Vance and Mary Closson; sons, Dan (Nancie), John (Cheryl), Joe and Pete (Robin) Closson; grandchildren, David Closson, Jason Vance, Jean (Chris) Grashorn and Danielle Closson; great-granddaughter, Clara Closson; sister, Janice Caldwell; sister-in-law, Annabelle Closson; niece, Leah (Steve) Halpin; nephew, Mike (Nancy) Closson; and many other relatives. He was preceded in death by parents, Rev. Stanford and Mary Leah (Yant) Closson; brother, Paul Closson; and brother-in-law, Rev. Mark Caldwell.

Jason retired in 1990 as manager of the BP-Amoco terminal in Napoleon. Toward the end of his 36 years there, he arranged for BP-Amoco to donate property for the Napoleon Township Office and Napoleon Lion’s Field. He was part of the team that established the Napoleon Medical Center and was an active, longtime member of the Napoleon Lion’s Club. He was a 55-year member of the Napoleon United Methodist Church where a memorial service celebrating his life will be held Friday, November 9 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Greg Wolfe officiating, followed by a fellowship reception.

Visitation at the funeral home will be Thursday, November 8, from 6 – 8 p.m. and Friday at the church one hour prior to service time. Contributions to honor Jason may be made to the Napoleon United Methodist Church or Napoleon Lions Club. The family also gratefully acknowledges Henry Ford Allegiance Home Hospice, whose guidance and support has been deeply appreciated. Arrangements were handled by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC, at 820 Fifth St., Michigan Center.