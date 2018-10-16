Franklin “Frank” J. Halliwill, 78, of Onsted, died October 12, 2018, at Magnumcare of Adrian surrounded by family.

He was born September 11, 1940, in Franklin Township to LeRoy and Margie F. (Grosteffon) Halliwill. On September 17, 1960, he married Betty Jo Ostrander. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2014. He later exchanged vows with Betsy Dennis on September 24, 2016, and she survives.

Frank had been employed by Ford Motor Company in Rawsonville for 30 years. He had also been employed by his son at Halliwill Farms for 17 years. Frank loved to fish, play cards, travel, and camp. He was a member of the Addison Congregational Church. He served as the community leader for the Onsted Sweet Clovers 4-H Club and was also the beef leader.

Frank is survived by a son, Timothy (Detra) Halliwill of Onsted; a daughter, Tammy (Steve) Shoemaker of Onsted; a step-daughter, Suzanne Dennis of Michigan Center; a sister, Lois Gamble of Jerome; three brothers, Harold Halliwill of Cement City, Larry Halliwill of Cement City, and Terry Halliwill of Guntersville, Ala.; five grandchildren, Nicole Halliwill, Jared Halliwill, Zachary Shoemaker, Nathan Shoemaker, and Marissa Shoemaker; one great-grandson, Thomas Shoemaker; and several step-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Betty Jo, he was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Halliwill.

Visitation was held on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral Services were held on Monday, October 15, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Pastor Kevin Duffy officiating. Burial will be in East Rome Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee County 4-H Association. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.