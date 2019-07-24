Janice (Jan) Marie (Urban) Bergman, 70, went to eternally rest in peace surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Jan was born in Hamtramck, Mich. on December 1, 1948, to John August Urban and Irene Theresa (Nowak) Urban. She attended Rosary High School in Detroit graduating in 1966.

On May 3, 1969, she married her best friend and soul mate, Lawrence (Larry) J. Bergman. Jan and Larry recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary together at their home in Brooklyn, Mich.

Jan is survived by her loving husband, Larry, and her two children, Gary (Amy) Bergman and grandson, Gage Bergman, of Onsted, Mich.; and Julie (Jason) Nickol and grandson, Brixton Nickol, of Benzonia, Mich.

Jan retired from a career in banking and mortgage lending in early 2000 to focus her attention on her passions related to her grandchildren, family, friends, travel and life on the lake. Her favorite times involved travels with Larry to Florida and family time with her children and grandchildren. Jan was also involved with her classmates from Rosary High School over the years which included planning a 50th class reunion.

Her life will be celebrated in a funeral mass at St. Rita Catholic Church 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake, MI 49234 on Saturday, July 20 with visitation from 10-11 a.m., mass at 11 a.m. with interment of ashes immediately following; and a luncheon to follow at Dominick’s at Clark Lake Golf Course 5535 Wesch Road, Brooklyn, MI 49230. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (particularly focused on cancers), in memory of Janice.