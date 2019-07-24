David Lee Jensen, of Jackson, Mich., passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home. He was born June 8, 1947, in Hillsdale, Mich., the son of Leslie and Marie (Becker) Jensen. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sandra Jensen, whom he married on August 8, 1970.

He is also survived by one son, Craig (Lara) Jensen of Midland, Mich.; one daughter, Kimberly (Dane) Hahn of Howell, Mich.; four grandchildren, Anna and Jacob Jensen and Vivian and Julia Hahn; two brothers, Bruce (Judy) Jensen and Terry (Susan) Jensen; aunt, Phyllis (Tom) Bendall and several cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

David graduated from Addison High School and continued his education receiving a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University, where he was a member of the marching band. He was member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Jackson and enjoyed serving as a volunteer for their food pantry. He was also a member of the Napoleon Lions Club and was recently honored as Lion of the Year.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service to honor the life of David Lee Jensen will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Jackson, on Thursday, July 18 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Danielle Shealy officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation at the funeral home on Thursday, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the Napoleon Lions Club or to Immanuel Lutheran Church – Food Pantry. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.