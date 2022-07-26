Charles A Currin, 82, a longtime resident of the Brooklyn area, Charlie passed from this life into eternal life on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Charlie is survived by his two sons, Chris and Scott, with their families, and his long-time companion Yvonne Trumbull. His faithful dog Bud also remains.

Charlie was born and raised in west Detroit. He learned of Christ through his family and the ministry of Christian Service Boys Brigade, putting his faith in Christ at a young age. After high school and training at Lawrence Tech, Charlie was employed as a designer/draftsman, working at times for all in the “Big Three.” Retiring out as CAD was coming in, he remained on-the-go with woodworking, gardening, tending to his home, helping others, and many activities with his church family and friends.

In recent years, winters in Florida with friends new and old were especially enjoyed by Charlie and Yvonne. And Bud.

A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, August 3, 11:00 at Cornerstone Community Church in Brooklyn, MI.

Donations in memory of Charlie are encouraged to Youth Haven Ranch, Rives Junction, MI.

Jesus answered and said to her, “Everyone who drinks of this water will thirst again;but whoever drinks of the water that I will give him shall never thirst; but the water that I will give him will become in him a well of water springing up to eternal life.” John 4:13-14 (NASB)