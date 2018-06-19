Janet Trapp, 86, a lifelong resident of Clarklake, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Janet is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Howard V. Trapp; five daughters, Barb (John) Jester, Carol (Mark) Hayes, Linda (Steve) Vargo, Joy Caudill and Betty Martinez; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. She was a wonderful wife and mom who was so very proud of all of her grand and great-grandbabies. Janet also enjoyed the time spent with her Oakwood Avenue neighbors.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Services were under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center.