Barbara J. Young, 82, of Brooklyn, passed away at her home on Friday, June 15, 2018, under the loving care of her family and Great Lakes Caring Hospice.

She is survived by her beloved three children, Doris (Mike) Horsfall of Jackson, Brad Young of Liberty Township and Albert Young Jr. of Brooklyn; two grandchildren, Courtney Horsfall and Casey Horsfall; great-granddaughter, Alexis Horsfall; in-laws, Barbara Seburg and Bill (Barb) Young, both of Jackson and many loving nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Albert Young; parents, Ole and Nora Johnson; sister, Doris (Chet) Summers; half-siblings, Reo (Thomas) Weaver (West), Catherine (Reo) Gier, Marie (Oscar) Hoffman, Alice (William) Ward, Iona (Virgil) Rodlund, Opal (William) Hamlin, “Mickey” Harold (Shree) Smith and Glenn (Anna) Smith; and brother-in-law, Don Seburg.

Barbara was a hard worker, having several factory jobs over the years, but her favorite job was that of a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles as well as the occasional casino trip.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service to honor Barbara’s life will be held at the Cement City Baptist Church, 16788 Cement City Road, Cement City, MI 49233 on Monday, June 25, 2018, at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. Services will be conducted by Pastors Drew Woods and Ned Bernstein. Barbara’s family would like to give thanks to the wonderful nurses and aides at Great Lakes Caring Hospice, especially Susan Zakala, RN. For those who wish, contributions in Barbara’s memory to Great Lakes Caring Hospice or the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Services were under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center. www.arthur-day.com.