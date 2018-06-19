Darlean M. Blair, 76, of Grass Lake, peacefully passed away at her home on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Darlean was born in Detroit on September 1, 1941, to Edward and Loretta Mohlman. On August 16, 1958, she was married to Sammy Blair and they relocated to the Detroit suburbs with their three daughters. In 1979 they moved to Grass Lake.

Along with her husband, Darlean is survived by three daughters, Andrea Blair of Grass Lake and her children, Allison and Abigail White; Theresa (Jim) Meyer of Napoleon and their children, Megan (Tyler) Griswold and Jimmie Meyer; and Samantha Hammond (Brian) of Jackson and her children, Austin (Megan) and Brandon Adams; four plus great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Hudson, Grayson and Easton with Scarlett due any day; her brother, Edward “Moe” (Charlotte) Mohlman of Livonia; the Blair family in-laws; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Bernice, Diane and Geraldine.

Darlean was a wonderful mother and wife who dearly loved her family. She had a love for animals, enjoyed her flowers and gardening and had a passion for riding and caring for her horses. She always said that in her afterlife she wanted to be a veterinarian so she could care for animals.

Cremation has taken place and private services were held. For those who wish, contributions in Darlean’s memory may be made to the Cascades Humane Society or an animal shelter of one’s choice. Cremation arrangements were under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center. www.arthur-day.com.