John Daniel Wood II

John was born July 31, 1944, in Napoleon, Mich., to John Daniel and Clarice Wood. John loved life from a very early age and believed you should live it to the fullest. He enjoyed hunting, especially Deer Camp, was an avid fisherman and Metro-West Steelheaders – Captain of the Year in 2005.

John was drafted into the U.S. Army and did a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. John was a graduate of Michigan State University where he became a sports enthusiast and enjoyed following the Big 10 throughout his life. He loved to travel and was proud to have visited all 50 states. He also traveled to many of the Caribbean islands to scuba dive and up and down the coast of Mexico enjoying beer, tequila and deep sea fishing.

John retired from Washtenaw Community College in 2006 after 36 years where he enriched the lives of many students. He had the trip of a lifetime planned that he was never able to take when he suffered a brain aneurism that took his life in a new direction. John lived on courageously for eight more years learning to appreciate life in a whole new way. He was still able to travel with his wife to many cousin reunions throughout the states, to Hawaii, and several trips to Mexico and Florida.

John will be greatly missed by his wife, Suzanne; son, Jared; along with his brother Jim; sister, Sandy (Mike) Kidder; brothers-in-law, Forrest (Sally) Martin and Doug Martin; sisters-in-law, Patricia (William) Nash and June (Bill) Rook; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends and lifelong pals. He was preceded in death by his parents, John “Jack” and Clarice; and sister, Barbie (Barbara McGue).

A celebration of life service in John’s honor will be held Monday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 160 N. Main St., Brooklyn. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Metro-West Steelheaders, 32511 Windsor Ave., Garden City, MI 48135.

