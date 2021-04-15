Jane L. Weesner, 79, of Norvell Township and Eustis, Fla., passed away at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bob and Bill Ross; brothers-in-law, Tom Gormley and Wayne Hessemer and sister-in-law, Gloria Ross. Jane is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Al; daughter, Melanie Jane Weesner; siblings, Mary Lou Hessemer and her twin, June (Roy “Buff”) Pollard; sister-in-law, Doris Ross; nieces, nephews and many friends in both Michigan and Florida.

Jane worked for many years as a bookkeeper for a metal fabricating firm. She and Al have enjoyed summers in Michigan and winters in Eustis, Fla., for many years.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service, with Covid-19 restrictions in place, will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home, 820 Fifth Street in Michigan Center on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. (www.arthur-day.com).