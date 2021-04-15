George Ellsworth Zimmerman, Jr., age 71 of Onsted, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at The Oasis at Adrian Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Adrian.

George was born on July 6, 1949, in Hillsdale, the son of George E. and Harriet E. (VanFleet) Zimmerman, Sr. He graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1967. George earned his associate degree from Jackson Business School in accounting. He worked for Ford Motor Company in Saline for 33 years, retiring in 2004.

George was an avid sports supporter for Onsted Schools and the University of Michigan Wolverines. He was active with OCRC (Onsted Community Recreation Committee) and coaching softball and basketball.

George was a member of the Gateway Community Church of Onsted. He was very kind, social and outgoing person who would do anything for anyone. George was loved by a lot of people and will be dearly missed.

Surviving George is his two daughters, Michelle (Clifford) Johnson of Adrian and Nichole (Joseph) Markusic of Plymouth; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jacob and Lucas; a sister, Ann Gardner of Sycamore, Ill.; a brother, David Zimmerman of Grand Rapids; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date at Gateway Community Church in Onsted. Condolences and words of comfort can be shared at www.brownvanhemert.com.