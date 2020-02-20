David Michael Ross, 65, of Shipshewana, formerly of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away while surrounded by his family at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. He had fought a lengthy courageous battle with cancer.

David was born on August 25, 1954, in Panama City, Panama, to Jerry and Delphine (Obliski) Ross. On October 24, 1981, in Irish Hills, Mich., he married Barbara Jedele, she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife are a daughter, Heidi (Patrick) O’Laughlin of Battle Creek, Mich.; son, Jason Ross of Shipshewana; two grandchildren, Nathan O’Laughlin and Corinne O’Laughlin; his father in Brooklyn, Mich.; mother-in-law, Phyllis Jedele of Shipshewana; brother, Jayme (Julie) Ross of Tecumseh, Mich. He was preceded in death by his mother and his grandparents, Matt and Helen Ross.

David worked in the trucking industry as a mechanic for 30 years at L.J. Beal and son, Brooklyn. He also served as a firefighter for 35 years for the Columbia Township Fire Department. After retirement, he worked as a dishwasher for 10 years at the 5 & 20 Restaurant, Shipshewana and then he worked for six years on the janitorial staff for the Northridge School systems, Middlebury.

His favorite thing to do in life was to spend time with his family. Per David’s request, no services will be held.