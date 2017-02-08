James Rankin Gillespie, age 77, of Brooklyn, Mich., formerly of Dearborn, Mich., died Feb. 8, 2017. He was the loving husband of Sandra (Mikich) for 54 years; dear father of Cindy (Frank) Lena and Suzanne; cherished grandfather of Ryleigh Lena and grand dogs – Jack, Fergie and Findley; brother of Ronald, Judy, Gordon and Karen Corbeille; and also many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Aleatha (Versele) Gillespie.

We will miss you, your sense of humor and caring heart. Each of us holds a piece of you in our hearts and will miss you forever!

Visitation was held Sunday from 3:30 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 1 to 9 p.m. at Querfeld Funeral Home, 1200 Oakwood, Dearborn, Mich. A celebration of his life was held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials suggested to Hospice Foundation, 900 Cooper St., Jackson, MI 49202.