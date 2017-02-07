Veronica M. Herzog, of Jackson, formerly of Flat Rock, passed away under the loving care of family, the staff at the Bethany Home and Great Lakes Hospice one day after celebrating her 96th birthday.

She is survived by her daughter, Judith Dupuie; son, Thomas (Christine) Herzog; four grandchildren, Terry, Jeffrey, Scott, and Catherine; one great-granddaughter, Brianna. Preceded in death by her husband, Dayton; brother, Charles and sister, Dorothy. She and her husband Dayton managed Arthur’s Mobil Home Park. Veronica loved to play bingo.

The funeral service took place at the Desnoyer Funeral Home in Jackson.

Instead of flowers, contributions can be made to the Bethany Home, 1000 E. Porter St., Jackson, MI 49202 would be appreciated.

