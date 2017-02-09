His legacy . . . Charles Klopfer, age 98, longtime resident of Tipton, Mich., passed away Feb. 8, 2017, at Ganton’s Legacy Assisted Living under the loving care of his family, Great Lakes Caring Hospice and the Legacy staff. He was born Aug. 22, 1918, in Saskatchewan, Canada, the son of Charles S. and Elizabeth (Sweitzer) Klopfer. Charles served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during WW II. He married Rose Goodwill June 6, 1942, in Detroit and she preceded him in death in 2000. Charles was a self-employed brick mason until his retirement in 1984. He was a member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church.

His family . . . Charles is survived by his sons, Jerry (Tressa) Klopfer and Larry (Linda) Klopfer; brother, Robert (Marge) Klopfer; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his loving wife, Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Marge.

His farewell . . . Charles family will greet friends Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church until the time of service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Frank Rupnik III officiating. Interment at Michigan Memorial Park. In Charles honor, memorial donations may be shared with Great Lakes Caring Hospice. Please sign Charles’ guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Klopfer family by calling 877-231-7900.