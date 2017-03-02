Her Legacy . . . Dorthy Mae Phelan, age 81, of Lake Columbia passed away March 2, 2017 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. She was born July 13, 1935 in Jonesville, Mich., the daughter of CA Jr. and Cora Mae (Lovitt) Smith. Dorthy married James D. Phelan June 11, 1955, in Jackson and he preceded her in death March 11, 2010. Dorthy and James owned and operated Vandy Party Store for many years. However, Dorthy’s true vocation was caring for her husband and family. She was a loving, patient and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her legacy will live on in the lives of her family.

Her Family . . . Dorthy is survived by her children, James Phelan Jr. of Brooklyn, Craig (Mary) Phelan of St. Clair Shores, Laura (Greg) Stenhouse of Granby, Conn., Brian (Michelle) Phelan of Leslie; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary (John) Fielding, CA III (Molly) Smith.

Her Farewell . . . Dorthy’s family will greet friends Monday, March 6, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Her Community Farewell will be at the funeral home Tuesday at 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. In Dorthy’s honor memorial donations may be shared with the American Cancer Society. Please sign Dorthy’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Phelan family by calling 877-231-7900.