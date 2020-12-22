James “Jim” Gallinati passed away at his home in Rogers City on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the age of 73 after a brief, courageous battle with cancer. His loving family was by his side.

He was born March 31, 1947, in Brooklyn to James and Barbara (Hardy) Gallinati.

Jim was an avid model maker, spending countless hours assembling hundreds of models, passing along his craft to his sons and grandsons. Along with having a great sense of humor, he was an avid Detroit sports fan as well. One of his last requests was to have some of the Lions’ football players serve as virtual pallbearers, letting him down one last time. Jim was an avid reader as well and was often seen visiting the Rogers City Public Library. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, often “donating” to local casinos along the way to their destinations.

Jim is survived by his wife, Cindy (Novak); sister, Barbara Bernstein; brother, Bob (Trudy); his children, Laurie (Robert) Burwell, Richard (Allison) Gallinati, AJ Gallinati, Amy (Scott) Loos, Jessica (Jason) Taylor, and Eric (Ana) Loos; grandchildren, Gavin, Jacob, Avery, Joshua, Alice, Autumn, and Juliet; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; cousins; and many friends.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.