Elaine M. McCabe, 84, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away December 15, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. She was born August 8, 1936, in Bay County, Mich., to Claude and Eva (Benson) Hardy. Elaine graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1954. Elaine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved holidays and gatherings and spending time with family was most important to her. Elaine cherished every moment spent with her boys, Ethan and Rowan. She lived for seeing their smiles and was the very best Gigi! Elaine will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Elaine is survived by her husband, John “Jack” McCabe; children, Robert (Jeanette) Bartlett, II and Kathy (Pat) Leonardo; step-children, Kim McCabe, Patrick McCabe, Daniel (Jane) McCabe and John (Jeri) McCabe, III; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Karen (Ernie) Davis and Vivian (Mike) Corbin and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her sisters, Audrey Bryant and Claudette Bomia; and brother, Butch Hardy.

A celebration of Elaine’s life will be held at a later date when conditions permit.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Elaine’s memory.