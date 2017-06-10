Rose Marie Costa (nee Oliva), 80, of Onsted, died June 10, 2017 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich., after a brief illness. She was born Jan. 17, 1937, in LaSalle, Ill., the daughter of the late Salvatore Oliva and Margaret Cassatta Oliva.

She was a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church and St. Joseph Shrine.

Rose was a registered nurse and owned The Beach House Restaurant in Manitou Beach for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Costa, M.D.; son, Frank Costa of Grosse Pointe Park; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Beth Costa of Onsted; son-in-law Matthew Jenkins of Novi; grandchildren, Aaron and Kim Costa, Matty Jenkins, Andrew and Linden Costa, Sydney Costa, Salvatore Costa, Sullivan Costa and Sisi Costa; great-grandson Noah Costa; special nephew Joseph and Tina Day; brother, Phillip Oliva of Scottsdale, Ariz.; sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and Gary Chinchak of Brownstown, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Adelle Costa Jenkins; brother, Joseph Oliva and sister-in-law Elizabeth Oliva.

Rose’s memorial mass will be held Tuesday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, Clarklake. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with a luncheon following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Rita’s 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake, MI 49234.