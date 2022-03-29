Donna Jean Howard, 91, of Clarklake, passed away on March 25, 2022. Donna’s family and friends will gather for visitation on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. following the visitation at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Pastor Jeff Sheeks will serve as celebrant.

She was born on December 14, 1930, in Wayne, Mich., to Clyde and Annastasia (Bielecki) Gibson. Donna married the love of her life, James Howard Jr., on May 3, 1951, in Indiana. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-aunt and friend. Donna graduated from Eastern Michigan University and began her career as an elementary school teacher. She kept her love of education and children alive by substitute teaching for a variety of grades, while raising her children. She was also a successful Real Estate Agent. Donna held many roles in the community including, PTA, Cub Scout Leader, Library Board, and campaigning for local and state political parties and issues. She was awarded Citizen of The Year in 1979 by the Brooklyn Area Jaycees and was the first woman Mayor of the Village of Brooklyn. Donna loved getting her family together whenever possible, especially family dinners. She loved being outdoors. Some of her favorite outdoor activities were walking, camping and bicycle riding; all the while identifying plants, flowers and trees. Among her many interests and hobbies, Donna loved to dance and was an avid reader.

Donna will be missed by her children, Mark (Nancy) Howard of Jackson, Melissa (Neil) Schell of Charlotte, Vermont, Karla Howard of Clarklake, Riley (Janu) Miracle of Jackson, Jessica Miracle of Hudson; one granddaughter, Amanda Cogan; great-grandchildren, Braden, Blake and Weston Cogan; nieces, Cindi (Tom) Folkner and nephew, Arthur (Connie) Appelgren and their children, Alex, Sebastian and Owen; and a daughter-like friend, Carol (Tom) McArtor Doyle. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, and daughter, Kimberly Miracle.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cascades Humane Society. Please leave a message of comfort for Donna’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.