Connie Sue Bell, 73, passed away at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich., on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Connie’s family and friends will gather Friday, March 11, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Cement City Baptist Church, 16788 Cement City Road, Cement City, MI. Her funeral service will be held at the church on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. immediately following visitation. Pastor Drew Woods will serve as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at Cement City Baptist Church Memorial Garden.

Connie was born on July 16, 1948, in Belleville, Mich., to Carl and Alka (Williams) Phelps, Sr. She will be remembered as a wonderful, light-hearted, sweet woman who dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all of her heart. Connie enjoyed eating KFC and loved to breathe in the fresh air while playing at the park with her grandkids. She worked as a registered nurse for 24 years at Foote Hospital in Jackson. She loved as she lived, strong and steady; and she will be greatly missed.

Connie will be missed by her children, Terra Loomis-Voeks and Joe Loomis; siblings, Penny, Marsha, Jan, Ginger and Al; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Axel, Travis, Tyler and Connor; and her pride and joy in her final years, her great-grandchildren, Jaxxyn, Hudsyn and Raevynn Boggs; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jim Loomis; brothers, Carl Phelps, Jr., Rick Phelps Sr., and Donny Phelps; and a nephew, Rick Phelps, Jr.

