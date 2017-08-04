Steven Allen Hyland

Steven A. Hyland, 69, of Brooklyn, Mich., and Sebring, Fla., died early Friday morning, Aug. 4, 2017, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich. He was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Jackson to Donald and Doris (Eichves) Hyland.

He married Shirley Ann Solomonson on July 21, 1973, in Adrian, and they shared 44 happy years of marriage. She survives.

A 1965 graduate of Adrian High School, Steven also attended Northern Michigan University in Marquette. He worked at Hydro Aluminum in Adrian for 46 years before it closed in 2009.

An army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, Steven was an active member of the Morenci American Legion Post 368 and Amvets Post 21 of Sebring. He was a lifelong member of the Brooklyn Sportsman’s Club and enjoyed shooting sporting clays, as well as fishing. He attended Faith Lutheran Church in Sebring.

In addition to his wife, Shirley, Steven is survived by a son, Matthew Lee (Andrea Gill) Hyland, Sr. of Morenci; a sister, Mary Ann (Larry) Bush, of Tecumseh; and twin grandsons, Matthew Lee, Jr. and Cody Levi; as well as several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service for Steven will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, at noon, at Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci with Pastor Kyle Boils of Ridgeway Church of the Nazarene officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors provided by the Morenci American Legion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in honor of Steven can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or charity of donor’s choice. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.