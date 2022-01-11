J.W. Adams, Jr., 75, of Brooklyn, passed away on January 8, 2022, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital. Jay’s family and friends held a private visitation and service at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel with Pastor Tim Flickinger of Jackson Free Methodist Church presiding.

Jay was born on June 17, 1946, in Paducah, Ky., to J.W. and Mary (Beasley) Adams. Jay married the love of his life, Janet Nemetz, on June 26, 1964, in Jackson, Mich. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father who was the friendliest guy in the neighborhood. Jay never knew a stranger and would wave at everyone who went by so no one would feel excluded. He woke up every day looking for any opportunity to help others. Jay loved watching and participating in his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He coached girls’ basketball at his alma mater, East Jackson High School, in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Jay never wanted to miss a game, traveling across the country to watch his grandchildren compete in hockey and softball games. He and Janet recently began attending Jackson Free Methodist Church.

Jay will be deeply missed by his wife, Janet; his children, Nianne (Shon) Prendel of Brooklyn; Cindy (Domenick) Forgione of Clarklake; and Eric Adams of Michigan Center; his mother, Mary Adams of Jackson; siblings, Jean (Bill) Taylor of Jackson; Carol (Terry) Goldsmith of Jackson; and Gary (Fran) Adams of Brooklyn; grandchildren, Kelsie (Chad) Griswold of Brooklyn; and Kyle Prendel of Brooklyn; great-grandchildren, Grace Griswold and Maizie Griswold; his “grand-dog” Bauer; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, J.W. Adams Sr., and sister, Sandi Adams.

