Frederick William Crocker, 95, passed away on January 9, 2022. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Details will be announced.

Fred was born on March 16, 1926, in Detroit, Mich., to Robert and Margaret (Copp) Crocker. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1945 and served for two years. He went on to become a custom cabinet maker, working for Kandt Lumber Co. in Dearborn, Mich. Fred then worked for more than 20 years for the Wayne County Drain Commission, first as a pump station operator and eventually as the superintendent of pump stations. He was also an accomplished carver of a wide variety of wooden crosses, figurines and plates. Fred loved to polka and oompah music. He and his wife Ellie spent many happy years with the Slovene American Club in Melvindale and other groups traveling across the region to dance the polka and listen to good music. Fred also formerly managed the Irish Club in Brooklyn.

Fred will be missed by his son, William (Marina) of Excelsior, Minn.; siblings, Maggie Merrill of Howell, Mich.; and Jean Mather of Lansing, Mich.; grandchildren, Daniel J. Crocker of Excelsior, Minn.; Nicole Briggs of Brighton, Mich.; Erin Franklin of Ann Arbor, Mich.; Brooke Chambers of Ann Arbor, Mich.; and Shane Crocker of Cape Coral, Fla.; many great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elenore; five siblings; a daughter, Cheryl Lee Johnson and a son, Russell Patrick Crocker.

