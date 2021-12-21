Iris L. Richardson (Lane), 89, of Jackson, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. Iris was born in Brooklyn in 1932, the daughter of Herman and Edith H. Lane; on October 30, 1955, she was married to William T. Richardson.

Iris is survived by her daughter, Melinda Nees of Brooklyn; grandchildren, Jessica Hill of Battle Creek and Andrew Hill of Jackson; great-grandson, Jayce Hill of Jackson; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Barbara Lane of Brooklyn; six nieces, Lucinda (Brad) Skinner, Sandra (Doug) Raby, Brenda (Patrick) Collins, Donna (Nathan) Janssen, Patricia (Ray) Taylor and Nancy (Jerry) Pollard; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents in 1955; her son, William H. Richardson in 1972 and her husband, William T. Richardson in 1993.

Iris was a special education teacher at Lyle Torrant School, she went on to become a commercial truck driver and was a dispatcher for L.J. Beal and Sons Trucking. She was former co-owner of Computer Ties in Jackson and drove as a car transporter for several dealerships around Jackson. She was a long-time member of both the American Pool Association and Parents without Partners.

Iris loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed many hobbies including knitting, crocheting, computers, reading, shooting pool, camping and playing stringed instruments.

Cremation has taken place and private family graveside services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Napoleon. Arrangements under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center (www.arthur-day.com).