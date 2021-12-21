Elvin Duane Russell, 85, of Brooklyn, formerly of Devils Lake, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich. He was born on December 9, 1936, in Rollin Township, Mich., to Harold O. and Edna L. (Gibbs) Russell. He married Rosemarie Kinzler on February 15, 1958, in Crailsheim, Germany, and she preceded him in death on December 1, 2012.

Duane was raised in the Manitou Beach area. He then lived in the Devils and Brooklyn area for several years. Duane attended the Manitou Beach and Addison Schools. He was a prison guard at Southern Michigan Prison in Jackson for many years. Duane served in the United States Army from 1954-1982 and retired as a Command Sergeant Major. He was a veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Duane was formerly the Addison Police Chief and Woodstock Township Police Chief for several years and a former member of the Addison Fire Department. He was a member of the Brooklyn American Legion, Wilber-Bartlett Post #315. Duane was an avid hunter, fisherman and he enjoyed snowmobiling and playing softball. While stationed in Germany, he raced stock cars and drove in figure 8 races.

Surviving is six brothers, James (Kay) Russell of Manitou Beach, Bob (Sue) Russell of Lakeland, Fla., Tom (Marilyn) Russell of Lake Somerset, Mich., Keith (Deb) Russell of Brooklyn, Mich., Danny (Peggy) Russell of Hudson, Mich., Mike (Gloria) Russell of Manitou Beach, Mich.; two sisters, Barb (Ron) Gaydosh of Harrison, Mich., Brenda Gaydosh of Lambertville, Mich.; four grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and best friends, Bill Allen and Dave Lindeman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemarie and one son, Timothy Russell.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Mich., with Pastor Fritz Kruse officiating. Burial will take place in Highland Cemetery in Brooklyn, Mich. The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Full Military Honors will be performed by the Brooklyn American Legion, Wilber-Bartlett Post #315.

Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com