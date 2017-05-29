Chester G. Moore, of Livonia, Michigan passed away May 29, 2017.

Chet was born in Detroit, Mich., on May 1, 1927. He married his beloved wife and soul mate, Joyce Stephens May 14, 1949. Chester was a Marine veteran of World War II, where he served in the South Pacific.

During his career as an entrepreneur, he founded several companies, including Harrison-Moore Realty, Daro Management Company, Tecumseh Mortgage Company, and, in 1959, Metro Agency Inc., which is still family owned and operated. He was an avid stamp collector and enjoyed his business, Borderstamp Company.

Chet was a member of the Marine Corps League in Onsted and the Lola Valley Masonic Lodge. He was a longtime volunteer at Habitat for Humanity in Naples, Fla. He was a past president of the Livonia Rotary Club. He and Joyce enjoyed travel, golf, great times with family and friends, and time at the cottage in the Irish Hills.

Chester was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his parents, Thomas and Ruby Darke Moore; brothers, Harry and Tommy; and sister, Rose; his son, Patrick Moore, and grandson, Andrew Moore. Chet is survived by his children, Carol (Fred) Baker, Peggy (Sam) Townshend, Roger (Rochelle) Moore, and Kimberly Moore; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Chester’s life will be held Sunday, June 11, 2017, from noon to 4 p.m. at Laurel Manor, 39000 Schoolcraft Road, Livonia, Mich. Memorial donations may be directed to Habitat for Humanity. The family wishes to especially thank the staff at Cambrian Senior Living, and at Hospice of Lenawee for their kind and compassionate care. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.