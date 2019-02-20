Howard Vernon Trapp, 91, longtime resident of Clarklake, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. Howard was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Janet, in June of 2018; parents, Vernon and Luella; and brother, Frederick.

He is survived by five daughters, Barb (John) Jester, Carol (Mark) Hayes, Linda (Steve) Vargo, Joy Caudill and Betty Martinez; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Melodie) Trapp; and sister, Pat (Terry) Brewer.

Howard served his nation in the U.S. Air Force, was a wonderful father, grandfather and brother. He worked many years as a tool and die maker at Standard Manufacturing and Miller Tool. He and Janet enjoyed time spent with their Oakwood Avenue neighbors. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Arrangements were made by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center.