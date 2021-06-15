Holly Noel Getty, 32, passed away peacefully, at home, with her loving husband at her side and her family close by on Friday, June 11, 2021. Holly’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, (402 S. Mill St., Brooklyn). Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11 a.m., Interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Manchester. Pastor Jeffrey Sheeks will serve as celebrant.

She was born on December 24, 1988, in Warren, Mich., to Greg and Sharon (Barge) Griebe. Holly married the love of her life, Austin Getty, on May 14, 2016, in Brooklyn, Mich. She will be remembered for her deep love and her ability to forgive by all of her family and friends. Holly was a very strong, caring person that poured herself into her family and faith. She easily portrayed her unique sense of humor in her writing, of which fantasy was her forte. Holly gained a lot of writing inspiration from her favorite series “The Lord of the Rings”.

Her adoration of any gifts or pictures of penguins would light up her face, showcasing those famous dimples. Holly was an active member of “MOPS” (Mothers of Pre-Schoolers) where she was always an encouragement to those in attendance. She accepted Christ as her Savior in 2015, which resulted in a change from being somewhat of a cynical person to having a joyful, bright outlook for the future. All throughout the journey of her illness, she carried herself with grace, much of which was supplied through her love of Christ.

Holly enjoyed Bible studies with family and friends and developed a righteous anger towards those who would question her faith. Holly’s thirst for the knowledge of God drove her to always seek to be a better mom and wife, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Holly is survived by her husband, Austin; her children, Hope and Michael; her mother, Sharon; siblings, T.J. (April), Marc, Tricia (Dale) and Donny; several nieces and nephews; and multiple cousins; special uncles, Joe (Kathy), Johnny, Chase (Kristen) and aunt, Karen (Kenny). She was preceded in death by her father, Greg; brother, Mikey and Gramps.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for Hope and Michael’s future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Holly’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.