Herbert Ray “Tim” McCullough, 65, of Napoleon Township, passed away at his home July 15, 2019.

He is survived by three children, Cody, Kayla and Carey McCullough; one granddaughter, Ashley (Mike) Pickler; his mother, Wanda J. McCullough; siblings, Linda (Dennis) Smith, Judie (Larry) Ferguson, Michael McCullough, Debbie (Jeff) North, Sandie (Dale) Roback, Patty (Merlyn) Thomas and Shirley (Greg) Johnson; many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Timmy and his father, Herbert M. McCullough.

He owned and operated HRM Concrete, loved gardening, being outdoors and helping his neighbors. He was a 1972 graduate of Napoleon High School and an avid NASCAR fan. He was known as Herb, Herbie, Tim and Uncle Ho Ho.

A gathering to celebrate his life will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the Napoleon Lions Club Park, 7935 Napoleon Road, Napoleon. Private interment will be held at East Rome Cemetery. Contributions in his memory are directed to his family to help defray his final expenses. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC, Michigan Center.