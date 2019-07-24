His legacy . . . Brian Michael-Walter Kowalski, 40, entered eternal life on July 14, 2019. He was born on December 8, 1978, in Ann Arbor, Mich., to Robert Walter and Michaeleen Theresa (Jakey) Kowalski. Brian was a huge sport fanatic. His true love was baseball and he was a major Detroit Tiger fan. Brian attended his daughters’ softball and volleyball games whenever possible. He was an avid reader of all books, especially biographies. Brian also had a large movie collection, his favorite being the Game of Thrones. He was also a big supporter of Michigan State.

His family . . . Brian will be missed by his daughters, Kylie Ann and Haylie Jane; his mother, siblings, Tina (Jim) Farkas, and Billie Jo Smith; nephews and niece, Thomas Jonothan (Monica), Shelbey, Jacob and Nickolas; and one great niece, Liliana. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

His farewell . . . Brian’s family and friends will gather together from 11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Borek Jennings Funeral Home; Braun Chapel, Brooklyn, Mich. His Farewell will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019. Deacon Chris Vida of St. Rita Catholic Church will officiate. Memorial contributions are suggested to Andy’s Angels at https://andysangels.net. Please leave a message of comfort for Brian’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.