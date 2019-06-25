Her legacy . . . Elizabeth Jean Fielder, 95, passed away June19, 2019. She was born on March 7, 1924, in Brooklyn, Mich., to Joseph and Ruth (Swank) Tilden. Betty married the love of her life, Clarence Fielder, on September 5, 1992, in Brooklyn, Mich. Betty retired from Ford Motor Company after many years. She was a people person and enjoyed playing euchre, bridge and golf. Other activities she participated in were bowling, dancing and horseback riding. Betty loved gardening, watching birds, wintering in Florida and living life to the fullest. Above all she loved her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Great Lakes Caring Hospice and the Brooklyn Living Center, Amy and her crew for their outstanding care of their mother. They could not have done it without them.

Her family . . . Betty will be missed by her children, Karen (Bill) Kerr, Lana (Jeff) Smith, Donald Pabst, Eric Pabst and Suzanne Christensen; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and one due in November. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; brother, Joe and sisters, Pat, Joanie and Lindie.

Her farewell . . . Betty’s family and friends will gather Friday, June 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. until noon at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn where the funeral service will begin at noon. Pastor Ned Bernstein of Norvell Community Baptist Church will officiate. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Legion Wilber-Bartlett Post 315 of Brooklyn or Great Lakes Caring Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort for Betty’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.