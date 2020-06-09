Alvin Richard Walker Jr., 74, of Jackson/Napoleon, passed away June 6, 2020. He was the son, of Alvin R. and Anna M. Walker Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, William F. He is survived by two brothers, Charles A. (Suzi) of Wolf Lake, and John T. of Napoleon; and longtime friend, Brian Showerman of Jackson. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Patience-Montgomery Funeral Home, 406 First St., Jackson, www.patience-montgomery.com.