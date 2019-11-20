Her legacy . . . Rose Ann Pelham, 89, passed away on November 16, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1930, in Jackson, Mich., to Willis and Clarrisa (Dubois) Smith, Rose married Gustav Wittenberg. She will be remembered as a strong-willed lady that was dedicated to making something of herself. Rose married at a young age and started a family. While raising her four children she went back to school, receiving all A’s. She then went on to Jackson Community College to get her degree as a radiograph technician, then on to the University of Michigan for her bachelor’s and Central Michigan for her masters. She was able to teach many nursing students and then later worked at the prison as the head of clinics until her retirement at the age of 80. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, antiquing and cooking. She attended the Universalist-Unitarian Church. Rose also participated in a mission trip to Guatemala as part of Helps International. She also was able to go to Costa Rica for a family vacation where she white water rafted, and zip lined. Rose will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Rose will be missed by her children, Eric (Arlene) Wittenberg, Fern (Charlie) Pearson, and Willis (Sherry) Wittenberg; sisters, Marilyn Fredericks, Ruth (Don) Davis, Dorothy Kerr and Carol Hartsuff; sister-in-law, Marie Smith; grandchildren, Christy (Brandon) Weatherwax, Amber (Mike) Pelletier, Winfield and Angeline Pearson, Mason, Andy, Sarah and Lindsey Sielfert; great-grandchildren, Connor Weatherwax, Dustin and Savannah Reinick; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gustav Wittenberg; brother, Wesley Smith; sisters and brothers-in-law, Francis (Ron) Shafer, Margaret (Lyle) Johns; brothers-in-law, Gordon Frederick, W.H. Kerr; daughter, Anne Siefert, and grandson, Jason Wittenberg.

Her farewell . . . Rose’s family and friends will gather Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Her community farewell will follow at 4 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Cascades Humane Society. Please leave a message of comfort for Rose’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.