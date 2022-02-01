Harry McKinley Stump, 71, of Brooklyn, went home to be with the Lord on January 29, 2022. He passed with his loving family by his side. Harry’s family and friends will gather Friday, February 4, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. with the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Pastor Jeff Malin will serve as celebrant.

He was born on July 13, 1950, in Jackson, Mich., to Donald and Ruth (Ruttkofsky) Stump. Harry married the love of his life, Catherine (Bair), on December 26, 1973, in Adrian, Mich. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Harry was an Army veteran, serving in Vietnam in the 58th Infantry and the 197th Infantry as a sharpshooter. He received a Bronze Star for his service. Harry retired from Ford Motor Company after 38½ years as a skilled tradesman. Harry loved the outdoors, spending time with his grandchildren on his 20 acres, planting trees and eating their fruit right off the branches.

Harry will be missed by his wife, Cathy; his daughters, Meredith (Michael) Denney and Samantha (Keith) Zacharias; siblings, Timothy (Sue) Stump of Clinton, Marc (Melaine) Stump of Jackson and Mindy (Jack) VanMarter of Parma; grandchildren, Nolan, Garrett and Makenna Denney and Andrew, Adam and Kyle Zacharias; aunt and uncle, Marie and Gordon Foster of Clarklake; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice at henryford.com/locations/allegiance-health/donate-online. Please leave a message of comfort for Harry’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.