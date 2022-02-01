Denis Alfred Lessard, 66, passed away at home. Denis was born on October 5, 1955, in Taylor, Mich., to Lionel and Marguerite (Perreault) Lessard. Denis married the love of his life, Nancy, on May 10, 1996, in Las Vegas, Nev. He will be remembered as an incredibly hard-working man who took great pride in his work and never missed an opportunity to offer a helping hand.

Denis started learning his craft when he was ten years old. He gained his A.S.M.E. certification for pipes. Denis owned Lessard’s Welding for over 50 years. He worked for over 30 years with Cranbrook Education Community handling not only their welding needs but general maintenance issues as well. If Denis saw a neighbor in need of assistance, he was there to help without even being asked – whether it was bringing a chainsaw to remove a stump or pulling a golf cart out of the lake. He also was a fixture at turn 3 in the infield at Michigan International Speedway.

Denis will be missed by his wife, Nancy; and his many friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents.

