David Fredrick Wood, 85, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. Dave’s family gathered for a private viewing at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. There will be a gathering of Family and Friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. Rita Catholic Church (10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake, MI 49234) With his memorial mass being held at 11 a.m., Fr. Tom Helfrich OSFS will serve as celebrant.

He will be remembered in Brooklyn by his prized 1986, light-blue Ford F-150 (his 50th birthday gift from his beloved wife); being a very loyal business patron; his good-natured wisecracks and puns; his generosity (chopping wood into his eighties for Storer Camp) and The Wood’s Woods (with his love/hate relationship, he’d often say “Would you like to buy it?”).

He was born on March 7, 1936, in Amherst, Mass., to Clarence and Annie (Kentfield) Wood. Dave married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” McDougal, on February 7, 1959, in Pittsfield, Mass. He will be remembered as being a very loyal, giving, prideful man who loved his family. Dave was an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather that could do anything. An incredibly competent do it yourselfer. He was employed by General Electric for 17 years and Nortel Networks Corporation for 20 years prior to his retirement in 1993. Dave was very proud of his work in the space program. In his spare time, he found time to build his log home and garage. He also managed to take the family on vacation to each state, visiting the National Parks, with the exception of Alaska.

Dave is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty; his children, Deborah (Doug) Anderson and Linda Albright; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Susan; three brothers and three sisters.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Make a Wish Foundation.